SUDBURY -- The winning momentum continues for Justine Martin of Guilty Pleasures Bakeshop and Bar in Sudbury as she earns a finalist spot in the inaugural American Cake Awards' Rising Star of Canada category.

Martin has earned sweet success with her custom cakes and desserts for the last few years with a list of awards and the accolades continue to roll in.

The self-taught bakeshop boss started her first business, Heaven's Bake Sudbury, out of her home kitchen in 2015.

In 2017, she beat five other local entrepreneurs in Downtown Sudbury's Win This Space contest with her new and unique business idea to earn herself a year's lease for a new retail shop.

Since then, Guilty Pleasures Bakeshop and Bar opened downtown on Cedar Street Feb. 2018.

She been recognized every year for her work:

2018 Sudbury Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneur of the Year

2018 The Knot's Best of Weddings - Watch interview here

2019 The Knot's Best of Weddings

2019 Third place in the Sculpted Cake category at the 18th annual Retail Bakers Association’s Pillsbury Bakers Plus Grand Champion Creative Decorating Competition

2020 Cake Decorator of the Year, Overall & Central North Division at Ontario Wedding Awards

2020 International Wedding Award for Cake Makers

Now, she is competing with five other Canadians for the Rising Star of Canada title in the first American Cake Awards celebrating baking talent across North America.

The finalists in the Rising Star category are based on nominations.

"I’m not privy to who my nominator(s) was," Martin said. "Once I was notified that I was on the shortlist, I had to submit a personal statement telling the story of my professional journey. I also had to put together a portfolio of work, containing some of the first cakes I made, some of the most recent cakes I’ve made and some of my stand-alone favourites. Both of these will be considered by the American Cake Awards judging team to determine the winner."

The nomination couldn't have come at a better time.

"Knowing that one or more people took the time out of their day to nominate me, helped cement that all the work I’ve been doing is worth it. It underscores the unwavering support our community has shown since day one," said Martin. I know I shouldn’t need the reminder, but amidst a time of necessarily little interaction with my clients, it really was a boost to my spirit."

Like many small business owners, the Sudbury sugar artist said she has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and has been struggling to keep the business going.

"The past six months have been reasonably difficult mentally, emotionally and physically," said Martin. "We had to adapt in ways I never would have predicted and make significant changes to our business model, putting in more physical labour than ever before to accommodate the adjustments."

Although her store is currently closed, she is still doing a small number of orders.

The inaugural American Cake Awards event has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is rescheduled to take place in Miami April 2021.

A total of 3,095 nominations were submitted to American Cake Awards in 15 different categories.

Martine will be competing against:

Mary Valentino of Emma's Sweets in Bradford, ON

Mathi Rohan of Art You Can Eatin Pickering, ON

Tamara Rutschmann of Bake My Day Calgary in Calgary, AB

Oriol Van Wells-Dial of A Slice Of Art in Red Deer, AB

Lydia Kasparian of Toute Sweet Cookiesin Montreal, QC

"To be recognized in such a capacity after less than three years in business is both incredibly humbling and encouraging. I want to sincerely thank the person or people who graciously nominated us for the American Cake Awards," said Martin.