SUDBURY -- Ontario Provincial Police say the mother of the three children killed in a car crash on New Year's Day in the Greater Sudbury area has been charged as a result of the tragic incident.

Uche Osagie, 46, was returning from an immigration appointment in Toronto with her three children, one of the kids' friends and his mother when the 2007 Honda Civic they were travelling in left the road and hit a rock-cut on Highway 17.

As a result, her two boys, 11-year-old Destiny and10-year-old Flourish, were pronounced dead at the scene, while six-year-old Britney later succumbed to her injuries at the Sudbury hospital.

The 10-year-old friend suffered life-altering injuries and remains in hospital in Toronto.

Speed and lack of seatbelt use were factors in the fatalities, according to police.

Osagie was driving the car at the time of the incident and police now say she is facing two careless driving charges, one causing death and the other causing bodily harm.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on July 6 in Sudbury.

None of the allegation has been proven in court.

More to come on this developing story...