SUDBURY -- It is a tragic way to begin the New Year.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say several lives have been lost in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17, in the Lively area of Greater Sudbury, on New Year's morning.

Police say it happened on Highway 17 between Regional Road (RR) 55 and Highway 144, just before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, when the vehicle allegedly hit a guard rail.

OPP Constable Michelle Coulombe tells CTV News that six people were in the vehicle at the time of the collision and that three were killed as a result. Three passengers have been sent to hospital.

The driver escaped without injuries, one passenger has serious injuries, while another passenger has non-life threatening injuries.

Westbound traffic between RR55 and Highway 144 will remain closed for a while longer.

Sudbury's Acting Deputy Fire Chief, Jesse Oshell, says the peer support network has been activated for first responders that attended the collision.

CTV News will have more updates as they become available.