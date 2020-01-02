SUDBURY -- Ontario Provincial Police say three children from the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford are the victims of the deadly crash on Hwy. 17 New Year's Day.

Police say 11-year-old Destiny Osagie and 10-year-old Flourish Osagie were pronounced dead at the scene, and six-year-old Britney Osagie succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Two 45-year-old females and a 10-year-old boy, also of Chelmsford, survived the crash.

The boy has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, one of the female adults sustained non-life threatening injuries, while the adult female driver was unharmed in the incident.

Police say the crash happened on Highway 17 between Regional Road 55 and Highway 144, just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, when the vehicle allegedly hit a guard rail.