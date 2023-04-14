A day after flood watches were issued for Junction and Romford Creeks, several roads in the Flour Mill area of Greater Sudbury are flooded Friday.

Percy Street and Dell Street are both flooded where they connect and a pump is pushing water into Junction Creek that runs from New Sudbury to Lively.

“We’re aware of the issues in the area of Percy Street and Perrault Street,” said the city's manager of communications and engagement Kelly Brooks in an email to CTV news.

“Crews are working hard in an effort to control the water levels.”

With summer-like temperatures this week, a lot of the snow in the Nickel City has melted.

City officials said each year a pump is installed in Junction Creek at Perrault Street to divert water some of the water during the spring thaw.

“That pump has been pumping since early this week,” Brooks said.

“Junction Creek is high and surcharging the catchbasins on the roads.”

City staff brought in an additional pump Friday morning at the intersection of Dell and Clinton.

“Since the second pump was installed, water levels on Percy have maintained and have not risen,” Brooks said.

The daytime temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-20s through the weekend with rain moving in sometime on Sunday.

The city confirmed they will continue to maintain both pumps throughout the weekend to try and control the water levels.

Areas of Notre Dame Avenue are also flooding.

Business owners at the Rent-N-Sell-All Plaza told CTV news that the water in their parking lot was up to two feet deep.

Parts of the Sault Ste. Marie – Blind River District are also under a flood warning as of Thursday.