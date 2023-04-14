A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.

The court heard that on Nov. 16, 2020, John Hayberg drove onto Curtis Road in a residential area within the Township of Sioux Narrows, Ont., where the discharge of firearms is prohibited.

Justice of the Peace Daphne Armstrong heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora, March 30.

“Upon observing a large white-tailed deer buck bedded on someone’s front lawn, he exited his vehicle and while standing on the shoulder of the road, discharged a high-powered rifle across the residence’s driveway and killed the deer,” the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said in the release.

“The road also curved behind the deer, putting anyone travelling on the road in danger.”

Hayberg admitted he then trespassed onto the property to retrieve the deer from the lawn before leaving the area.

Based on their investigation, conservation officers seized both the buck and the rifle used to shoot it.

Hayberg is prohibited from possessing firearms or hunting equipment in an area where game is found for the two years his hunting licence is suspended.

He must also complete the hunter education program before obtaining another hunting licence.

