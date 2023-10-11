Two fatal crashes on Highway 17 in northwestern Ont. in less than 24 hours

Three people have died in two separate crashes on Highway 17 in northwestern Ontario in less than 24 hours.

Just before 8 p.m. Oct 9, a pedestrian was hit by a passenger vehicle near Baptist Church Road in the Township of Machin, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene located about 110 kilometres east of Kenora.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.

"The OPP would like to take this opportunity to remind members of the public of the importance of wearing reflective clothing when out walking in the early morning, evening, and especially after dark," police said.

The next afternoon, around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to a serious two-vehicle crash involving a passenger vehicle and pickup truck approximately 20 kilometres east of Nipigon.

Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene approximately 140 kilometres east of Thunder Bay, OPP said.

"The highway was closed for a period of time, but all lanes have since been re-opened," police said.

"The OPP northwest region traffic incident management and enforcement (TIME) team and OPP collision re-constructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing."