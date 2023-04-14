Sudbury-area senior facing child pornography charges

A 68-year-old Sudbury man is facing charges related to online child sexual abuse material following a raid, police say.

Officers with the internet child exploitation and the computer forensics unit searched a Greater Sudbury home April 12 resulting in the man's arrest, Sudbury police said in a news release Friday.

The accused is charged with accessing child pornography, possessing child pornography and making available child pornography.

He appeared in bail court on April 13.

"Cybertip.ca is Canada’s national tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children. Tips from the public can help protect children from sexual abuse. Canadians are encouraged to report concerns to Cybertip.ca if someone they know may be victimizing children online," police said.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.