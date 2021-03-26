SUDBURY -- Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has determined that there was no criminal wrongdoing in the shooting death of a civilian on Manitoulin Island that also claimed the life of a provincial police officer.

Const. Marc Hovingh was killed in an exchange of gunfire with 60-year-old Gary Brohman Nov. 19 while responding to an unwanted person complaint in Gore Bay on Manitoulin Island.

After a review of the incident, Joseph Martino, the director of the province's police watchdog agency said "there are no reasonable grounds to believe that Const. Hovingh committed a criminal offence in connection with Mr. Brohman's death."

More to details to come on this breaking news story.