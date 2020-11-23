SUDBURY -- The escort accompanying Provincial Const. Marc Hovingh will leave Toronto today at noon, en route back to Manitoulin Island. For anyone wishing to pay their respects, live updates will be provided on the twitter feed @OPP_News.

The escort will follow Highway 400 to Highway 69, then Highway 17 and finally Highway 6 on Manitoulin.

"PC Marc Hovingh is being returned to Mindemoya from Toronto after a post-mortem," tweeted OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique. "All welcome to pay respects along route. Please ensure standard COVID-19 precautions for your area are followed as we honour our fallen hero."

Funeral details for Hovingh, 52, will be announced shortly, the OPP said.

Flag at half mast

Little Current Mayor Al MacNevin said in a news release Monday the flag above the Little Current Post Office is flying at half-mast in Hovingh's honour.

"As he is escorted back to the Manitoulin Island today, we grieve with the rest of the Island the loss of trusted and valued community member," MacNevin said. "We extend our condolences to his family, his friends and fellow officers and hope that they find solace in the positive memories they share."

"While we seek to honour the fallen, let us not forget the ones left behind," he continued. "As a community let us reach out to those that are grieving and let them know that we stand with them."

MacNevin said he and councillors will be seeking an opportunity to formally pay tribute to Hovingh.

"It is our sincere hope that we can find a means of paying tribute that truly reflects the honour and dignity with which he served our community," he said.

Hovingh was killed Thursday when he and another officer responded to a call from a property owner near Gore Bay after the owner reported the presence of an unwanted man.

Also killed was Gary Brohman, 60, of Gore Bay. Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation of Brohman's death, while the Greater Sudbury Police Service is investigating Hovingh's death.



The Island Funeral Home has released funeral service details on their website.

A visitation will take place on Friday, Nov. 2020 at the Mindemoya Missionary Church from 12:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-9:00 p.m.



A funeral by invitation only will take place the on Saturday with a burial to follow in Hilly Grove Cemetery.