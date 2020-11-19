SUDBURY -- Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has confirmed that a provincial police officer and a civilian were killed in a shooting incident on Thursday near Gore Bay on Manitoulin Island.

SIU investigating fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island, resulting in death of OPP officer and civilian. Spokesperson Monica Hudon: pic.twitter.com/SKjwea26oz — SIU (@SIUOntario) November 19, 2020

Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Thomas Carrique confirmed that Const. Marc Hovingh, a 28-year veteran member, was killed.

With great sadness I advise that PC Marc Hovingh, a 28 year veteran of the #OPP, has succumbed to his injuries sustained while bravely serving in the line of duty. Our hearts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this tragic time #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/9cVsYhUqcv — Thomas Carrique (@OPPCommissioner) November 19, 2020

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said police were sent to investigate the presence of an unwanted man on a Gore Bay property around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

"Soon after arriving, officers encountered a man and an interaction ensued. As a result of that interaction, one officer sustained a fatal gunshot wound," the SIU said. "The man, who also was shot, was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."

Gore Bay Mayor Dan Osborne said the incident took place up on the East Bluffs in the nearby Gordon township.

An Espanola resident told CTV News shortly before noon he saw "a swarm of OPP officers heading toward the island."

Condolences began pouring in from across the province following the incident and flags at Queen's Park were lowered to half-mast to honour the officer that was killed.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Provincial Const. Marc Hovingh who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Manitoulin Island and hope for the speedy recovery of the other officer shot in this senseless act of violence... My thoughts are with all the brave men and women on the frontlines who put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.

It is with great sorrow and sadness that we announce the on-duty death of Provincial Constable Marc Hovingh, Badge 8340 of Little Current Detachment following a shooting incident while responding to a call on Manitoulin Island. End of Watch November 19, 2020. #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/IHtwY3TUr2 — OPP Association (@OPPAssociation) November 19, 2020

The news has rocked the small northern Ontario community.

"We are a very small community here and we know pretty much every officer that works out of our detachment here, as well as most on Manitoulin, and it's devastating for everyone. There's a lot of concern right now, we're just waiting to hear more details," Osborne said. "All I would say is everybody keep the officers involved and their families in mind and say a prayer for them tonight and hopefully all turns out well."

My heart is in Manitoulin, with the OPP officer critically injured and their family, loved ones, all members of the OPP, and the first responders at the scene. — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) November 19, 2020

Three investigators from the SIU and two forensic investigators are on their way to the scene.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

It is also asking anyone who may have video evidence related to the incident to submit it through the SIU website.

