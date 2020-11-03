SUDBURY -- A Bracebridge man, who police say was impaired by alcohol, has been charged after a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead.

The crash that took the life of 43-year-old Robert Carreau of Rosseau happened at around 6:30 a.m. Monday on Highway 141 in Seguin Township, southeast of Parry Sound.

Carreau, the head of school at Rosseau Lake College, had been out for his morning run when he was killed, the school said in a statement.

Rosseau Lake College is devastated by the loss of our Head of School, Robert Carreau early this morning. He was out for... Posted by Rosseau Lake College on Monday, November 2, 2020

"A silver four-door sports utility vehicle (SUV) was travelling westbound on Highway 141 when it collided and fatally injured a pedestrian," said police in a news release Tuesday morning.

As a result, the 56-year-old driver has been charged with operation causing death and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of more than 80 milligrams.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 3 in Parry Sound. He has had his driver's license suspended for 90 days and the SUV has been seized for further investigation.