SUDBURY -- Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a fatal collision involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 141 west of Rosseau in Seguin Township.

OPP has identified the victim as Robert Carreau, 43, from Rosseau. The collision occurred at around 6:30 a.m., police said.

"A silver four-door sports utility vehicle was travelling westbound on Highway 141 when it collided and fatally injured a pedestrian," police said Monday afternoon. "The highway remains closed while officers continue their investigation."

Original story:

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 141 in Seguin Township, southeast of Parry Sound, Monday.

It happened west of Rosseau around 6:30 a.m. Monday, police said in a news release.

"Police confirm the pedestrian involved in the collision was pronounced deceased. Further information may be released after next of kin notifications have been completed," said Joe Scali, OPP media officer. "OPP North East Region Technical Collision Investigation unit (TCI) is assisting in the investigation."

Scali said an investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

More to come on this tragic incident, check back for more details.