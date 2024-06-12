Police officer shot, wanted man arrested near Timmins, Ont.

An Ontario Provincial Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a search for a man wanted for questioning in a recent homicide near Timmins, Ont.

The officer was shot “as a result of an interaction on an island on Night Hawk Lake in the Timmins area,” the OPP said in a news release early Wednesday evening.

“An officer was injured and transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. Lucas MacDonald, age 43, of Egan Township, was apprehended and taken into custody.”

“There is no further public safety risk related to this incident,” police added. "Police would like to thank the public and our media partners for their assistance and patience during this investigation.”

Later Wednesday, the OPP said the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate in the case. The SIU investigates cases in Ontario when someone is injured during an interaction with police.

"As a result of the SIU invoking its mandate, the OPP will not be able to provide any further information. Any other inquiries should be directed to the SIU."

MacDonald was wanted for questioning in the homicide of 30-year-old Marcel Thoma from Petawawa.

Ontario Provincial Police have added more resources in their search for Lucas MacDonald, who investigators believe may have information in regard to a homicide investigation in Egan Township. (OPP photo)

Thoma was shot to death and his remains found in a wooded area in Egan Township, near Shillington, on May 23.

Police have been searching for MacDonald since then, warning the public not to approach him should they see him and call police instead.

The search intensified Wednesday when police closed Kettles Lake Provincial Park and put up wanted posters along Highway 101 between Shillington and Municipal Road.

Marcel Thoma, 30, was found shot to death in woods in Egan Township. (Facebook)

"We believe that he's out there and we really would like to speak with him," OPP Const. Michelle Simard, of the South Porcupine detachment, told CTV News earlier in the day.

"Our search has been extensive, beginning like in the east of the city, so east of Porcupine, all the way to Shillington. So we have people with boots on the ground actively looking for Mr. MacDonald.”

Anyone with any information that may help the investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.