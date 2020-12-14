SUDBURY -- Police say two suspected drug dealers from southern Ontario have been arrested in Huntsville and more than $16,000 in illegal substance seized.

Ontario Provincial Police said an officer attempting to arrest a 20-year-old from Mississauga at a ride check on Highways 11 and 592 on Aug. 15 in connection with a drug investigation was injured.

"He was dragged for a distance before crashing into a concrete barrier," OPP said in a news release Monday morning. "The officer sustained injuries and was transported to Hospital. The driver of the vehicle fled, and was not apprehended."

Following the incident, the Muskoka Crime and Community Street Crime Unit attempted to stop the driver again on Nov. 11 a second time. Police said the accused crashed the vehicle he was driving on Cedar Lane in Bracebridge and then abandoned it in Gravenhurst before fleeing.

Finally, on Dec. 13 the fugitive and another man, a 26-year-old also from Mississauga, were arrested by Muskoka officers who also seized approximately $16,386 in crack cocaine, cocaine, and fentanyl. Police said $1,765 in cash was also seized.

As a result, the 20-year-old faces a list of 16 charges including:

Obstructing a peace officer

Dangerous operation causing bodily harm

Fail to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm

Flight from a police officer

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

Failure to comply with probation

Possession of property obtained by crime

The 26-year-old also faces drug trafficking charges and possession of property obtained by crime.

Both men have been held in custody for a bail hearing Monday via video conferencing in Bracebridge.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.