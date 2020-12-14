SUDBURY -- Ontario Provincial Police said a Muskoka drug trafficking investigation that began in October has resulted in the arrest of two people and more than $30,000 in powerful opioids being seized at a Barrie hotel earlier this month.

In a news release issued Monday, police said during the investigation into a fatal opioid overdose, two searches were carried out and officers seized about nine ounces of cocaine, 44 grams of fentanyl, and 145 hydromorphone pills.

During the search at a hotel in Barrie, two 44-year-olds, a man from Bracebridge and a woman from Huntsville, were arrested.

"One of the accused went into medical distress the next day and was admitted to hospital," police said.

As a result, Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate.

Both of the accused are facing several drug possession and trafficking charges. The woman is also charged with failing to comply with probation and an undertaking, while the man is also charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Both remain in custody. The woman's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 15, while the man's bail court hearing is Dec. 17.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.