Parry Sound residents speak out against the possible removal of Waubuno pedestrian Bridge

A grassroots group of Parry Sound residents is speaking against the removal of the Waubuno Pedestrian Bridge on Rotary and Algonquin Regiment Fitness Trail and is asking the town council to protect its historic assets.

An undated photo of the Waubuno Pedestrian Bridge on Rotary and Algonquin Regiment Fitness Trail. (Supplied/Matt Simmons)

The group tells CTV News that they want the bridge protected as it is a cherished local landmark and a signification part of the town’s history.

The group says the bridge provides safety and protection from vehicles going down to the beach while making the trail accessible for all to enjoy.

An undated photo showing the accessibility the current Waubuno Pedestrian Bridge allows to the beachfront. (Supplied/Matt Simmons)

A costly repair

The idea to remove the bridge, built in the 1920s, was introduced during the June 18 council meeting, with a report from town staff indicating the structure has a “number of deficiencies” and recommended its removal as repairs costs are estimated at $350,000.

Since that meeting’s agenda and the report were released, many town residents have expressed dissatisfaction with detracting from the town’s historical value.

Coming together

Some community members came together and created a group called ‘Concerned citizens for the preservation of the Rotary Algonquin Regiment Fitness Trail bridge at Waubuno Road.’ They group then created a social media page called Save Old Town Beach Bridge! which now has almost 750 members.

The group said in a news release last month that the bridge currently offers an accessible crossing point for all trail users, and its possible removal “raises concerns about the ongoing accessibility and pedestrian safety” – adding that details on how the trail will remain accessible without the bridge are unclear in the report.

“The group aims to increase public awareness and encourage transparency regarding the municipal decision-making process,” the concerned citizens said in a news release last month.

An undated photo showing the current physical condition of the Waubuno Pedestrian Bridge. (Supplied/Matt Simmons)

During June 18 meeting, town staff emphasized that emergency vehicles are prevented from passing through the Waubuno Road due to the bridge’s low overhead clearance, a fact also reference in the staff report.

Staff also said looking to future development in the north end of the town, after removing the bridge an infrastructure corridor could be built to service that area.

An undated photo of the Waubuno Pedestrian Bridge on Rotary and Algonquin Regiment Fitness Trail. (Supplied/Matt Simmons)

The concerned citizens' group disagrees with the staff’s assessment and is concerned by the lack of information about the proposed corridor.

“The group questions the sudden emphasis on removing the bridge to accommodate emergency service access and create an ‘infrastructure servicing corridor’ for future development in the north end of town,” the group wrote in a news release last month.

“It is known that ambulances can pass under the bridge and that fire services have access via the Coast Guard entrance of the trail. The lack of detailed information about the proposed infrastructure servicing corridor and the potential for prolonged trail closure has raised significant concerns within the community.”

Council gives community more time to have its say

With the noted objections from the community town council voted to postpone a decision until September in order to allow more people in the community to have their say.

To that end members of the group of concerned citizens will be speaking to town council on during their regular meeting on Aug. 13.

Matt Simmons is a member of the ‘Concerned citizens for the preservation of the Rotary Algonquin Regiment Fitness Trail bridge at Waubuno Road’ group and the administrator of the ‘Save Old Town Beach Bridge!’ Facebook group of about 750 members. (Matt Simmons/Facebook)

"We're preparing a presentation, like basically telling them ‘hey look at all the support we have,’ from the town based on we have over 500 letters – probably more than by now – signed you know asking to please save the bridge,” said Matt Simmons, a member of the concerned citizens’ group and the administrator of the bridge saving social media page.

The staff report and other relevant information about the ‘Waubuno Pedestrian Bridge Condition Issue’ can be found on the Town of Parry Sound’s website.

Residents can submit their feedback to town council via an online form or by emailing the town’s Public Works department. Feedback will be accepted until Aug. 29.