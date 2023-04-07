Northern Ont. woman helping grads get their 'Cinderella' moment for free
For the second year in a row, a northern Ontario woman is helping outfit Grade 8 and Grade 12 for their grads for free.
Dubbed the 'Cinderella Prom Project,' Heather Wollan from Iroquois Falls has been collecting formal wear donations to help outfit local students for their graduation celebrations without financial stress.
Iroquois Falls 'Cinderella Prom Project' has free formal wear for northern grads. (Heather Wollan)
"Our goal is to make sure everyone graduating, whether it be Grade 8 or Grade 12, to be able to attend the prom with no financial worries. This service is free for anyone to attend, not just low-income," a poster about this year's April 15 event said.
"Times are hard with the rising cost of everything. So let us help a little. So come out and join us!"
Wollan told CTV News in a phone interview she heard about the idea being done in other provinces and "ran with it" when an acquaintance suggested last year she should do one locally.
When she posted on social media about what she wanted to do, she said the response was swift.
"In a few weeks, I had over 50 dresses," Wollan said.
Despite it being late in the season, she said she was able to give away about 35 dresses, lots of shoes and jewelry with her first event in 2022.
This year, she said she has more than 100 dresses, shoes, jewelry and accessories too.
More than 100 free formal dresses, suits and accessories available at Iroquois Falls event for northern grads. (Heather Wollan/Cinderella Prom Project)
EVERYONE IS WELCOME
"Last year, I didn't have much for men, but this year, I got a good donation from someone whose husband had just passed," Wollan said.
"We have suits, shirts and ties, something for everyone. The best part of all, it is absolutely free," the event poster said.
NOWHERE TO SHOP IN TOWN
Iroquois Falls, located 72 kilometres northeast of Timmins, has a population of about 4,418 and is home to four elementary schools and two high schools.
Wollan said there is nowhere to shop for formal wear in the small northern town and some recipients told her they had to travel to Quebec and Sudbury to find an outfit fitting for the occasion.
"Come out and enjoy the experience of finding that one dress that makes you feel like a princess! Guys, you are welcomed too," the event poster said.
"It is so amazing to see the girls' faces when they find that perfect dress," Wollan said.
"It's quite the feeling to see them so happy."
Two happy grads found prom outfits at first 'Cinderella Prom Project' event in Iroquois Falls. May 28/22 (Heather Wollan)
EVENT DETAILS
This year, the event is being held April 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Iroquois Falls Lions Den at 238 Church Street.
Wollan said all are welcome, even if they are not from Iroquois Falls.
She said some people from Cochrane, located 50 kilometres north) have reached out and are planning to attend.
COATS FOR KIDS ALSO AVAILABLE
In addition to the prom project, Wollan helps with the local 'Coats for Kids' campaign that started this year and utilizes the same concept.
She said she accepts donations throughout the year for both campaigns, including the day of the event, and has been storing the clothing in her basement.
"I store them in my laundry room," Wollan said.
"It has taken over my laundry room and my son's closets and I have just ordered a bunch of storage containers."
People from the nearby communities of Matheson and Timmins have also contributed donations.
Wollan said she knows someone doing a prom project in Timmins and they will be comparing notes and sharing ideas with each other about best practices.
Correction
Wollan's involvement in the local Coats for Kids campaign has been clarified from the original version. While she was not the one to start it, she does help with the events and collecting of donations.
