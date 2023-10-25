Northern Ont. town considers selling land for $10 to boost housing
As northern communities feel the pressure to build more housing to attract families and skilled workers, the Town of Cochrane is working on an incentive program that it hopes will turn some heads.
Mayor Peter Politis told CTV News that town council has cleared the selling of land at extreme discounts.
“We can go as low as $10 a property,” Politis said in an interview.
The incentive program would also offer to waive property taxes on new homes for a certain period of time.
Details on the program are still being discussed, Politis said.
Seeing major growth potential for the town, the mayor said industries need of workers and there’s an opportunity to help young families achieve the “Canadian dream” of homeownership
“The youth … who are just resolved to the fact that they’ll never own a home,” said Politis. “What we’re doing here, with the program that we’re putting in place, is messaging to people — not only can you and will you own a home here … but you can also raise your family in what is the greatest way of life, in the best backyard on the planet.
As northern communities feel the pressure to build more housing to attract families and skilled workers, the Town of Cochrane is working on an incentive program that it hopes will turn some heads: land for as little as $10. (Photo from video)
“What we want to do is provide (them) a leg up on the ability to do that.”
The town of Smooth Rock Falls, just north of Cochrane, made national headlines for selling land for $500 since 2017.
Politis said Cochrane’s program would go further, with property tax incentives, but noting that this is part of a larger effort to promote the Highway 11 corridor and grow the region.
The president of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities, Danny Whalen, said new housing initiatives are welcome in the region and that most municipalities are either working on or open to housing development plans.
COULD BE RISKY
He warns, however, that forgoing revenue, albeit temporarily, for potential long-term gain can be risky.
“The No. 1 reason for looking for growth is to enhance your community and enhance your municipal coffers,” Whalen said in an interview.
“But if you’re using your municipal coffers to enhance them, then your return on investment is years down the road.”
Whalen went on to say that communities should ensure they’re financially stable enough to withstand the extra demand for services, until they can access the extra revenue from property taxes.
It also needs to manage the impact on existing taxpayers.
“If you have a couple that have spent the last 30 years in their home, within your municipality, they’ve paid for their own infrastructure,” said Whalen.
“Now, they’re being asked to pay, so somebody else doesn’t have to pay for their infrastructure. So, you need a good financial strategy and you need a good communication plan for your current residents.”
Politis said the intention is to grow his community for everyone’s benefit, including the existing population.
Local industries want employees to be able to live where they work, he said, and so the goal is to take advantage of that demand.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“(Once) we start marketing and driving the direction, the lots are going to go very quick,” Politis said.
The town is expected to finalize its new housing incentive program next month, he said, with the hope of launching it in January of next year.
Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Immigration minister announces new rules to curb international student fraud schemes
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
On Day 2 of multistate search for mass killing suspect, Maine residents shelter behind locked doors
Police asked thousands of Maine residents to stay in their homes Friday as heavily armed local and federal law enforcement agents searched for a second day for an Army reservist who they say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killing in state history.
Report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim
CBC says legendary musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie's birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict her claim that she is Indigenous.
'First significant' snowstorm hits parts of Canada, while other areas prepare for record-breaking heat
Snow is expected to hit parts of eastern Canada this weekend while other communities could break a 23-year heat record.
U.S. strikes Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on U.S. troops
The U.S. military launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said, in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the region that began early last week.
Here's how Canada is doing on its $10-a-day child care promise: report
A new report breaks down which cities in Canada are cutting costs for child care and which are lagging behind.
Liberal bill updating sex-offender registry in response to court decision becomes law
A Liberal bill that adds victims' input to the process for publication ban decisions and changes how the national sexual offender registry works has received royal assent.
Canadians split down the middle on handing out Halloween candy: survey
Forty-eight per cent of the 1,521 adults who completed the online Leger survey said they would be handing out candy, while 46 per cent said they would opt out and six per cent were undecided.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel predicts a difficult ground offensive in Gaza to dismantle Hamas tunnels: live updates
Israeli forces conducted another ground raid in Gaza in advance of an expected invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory that the country's defense minister said would come soon. U.S. warplanes, meanwhile, struck targets in eastern Syria after attacks on U.S. forces by Iran-backed fighters, adding to regional tensions fueled by the 3-week-old Gaza war.
Barrie
-
Former boyfriend testifies about defendant's distressed call on day of deadly hit-and-run
The former boyfriend of the Newmarket woman accused in a deadly hit-and-run took the witness stand on Thursday, testifying she told him she had been in an accident that morning.
-
Missing Niagara senior may be in Orillia
Police say Charles Beno, 83, was last seen in Fonthill noon on Oct. 25.
-
Spotlight shines bright on newcomers at annual awards gala
It was a night of glitz and glam at the 11th annual County of Simcoe Newcomer Recognition Awards ceremony, held at the Heights Ski & Country Club in Oro-Medonte.
Toronto
-
Ontario considering upload of Gardiner and DVP as part of new deal with Toronto, mayor's office says
Toronto’s mayor says the possibility of uploading the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway to the province is being considered as part of a new financial deal between the two governments.
-
Hate-motivated investigation underway after assault, removal of pro-Israel posters in Toronto
An assault in downtown Toronto that took place after a suspect was confronted for allegedly removing pro-Israel posters is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
-
Police in Jamaica investigating death of Ontario man found with gunshot wounds in Clarendon
Police in Jamaica are investigating the death of an Ajax, Ont. businessman who investigators say was found with fatal gunshot wounds in Clarendon.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in Gatineau
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the corner of Boulevard des Allumettières and Rue St-Rèdempteur in the Hull sector shortly before 4 a.m. Friday.
-
Police searching for suspect in Merivale Road bank robbery
The Ottawa Police Service is looking for a male suspect in connection with a bank robbery on Merivale Road.
-
Increased army traffic in Ottawa, Kemptville and Brockville this weekend
National Defence says to expect increased army personnel and vehicles on roads and highways in the Ottawa and North Grenville areas this weekend, Oct. 28-29.
Kitchener
-
Immigration minister announces new rules to curb international student fraud schemes
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
-
Kitchener woman charged with sexually assaulting youth in custody
A 26-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a youth who was being held at an open custody youth facility in Waterloo Region, Waterloo regional police say.
-
Remembrance Day Poppy Campaign kicks off in Waterloo
Friday marks the start of the official Remembrance Day Poppy Campaign.
London
-
Cat perishes in London residential house fire
Crews were called to the scene at 63 Wilson Ave. near Rogers Avenue around 11:45 a.m.
-
Sick juror sidelines Veltman trial for a second Friday in a row
Justice Renee Pomerance told the jury in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom she had no choice but to adjourn for the day.
-
Suspect in jewellery store smash and grab identified
Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to People’s Jewellers after somebody entered the store, smashed a display case and stole some jewellery.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING No parole for 17 years: decision by justice as Windsor murder trial winds to a close
One of the men convicted in a Windsor murder dating back to April 2020, has been sentenced to life in prison and parole ineligibility of 17 years for the murder of a 20-year-old Windsor woman.
-
$25,000 worth of cocaine seized in Windsor bust
Windsor police have arrested two people and seized $25,000 worth of cocaine after a two-month investigation into a drug trafficking network with links to a Toronto street gang.
-
Sick juror sidelines Veltman trial for a second Friday in a row
Justice Renee Pomerance told the jury in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom she had no choice but to adjourn for the day.
Montreal
-
Ending the Metro at 11 p.m.? Montreal considering transit reductions amid funding spat with Quebec
Significant cutbacks are being considered in Montreal, including a stoppage of Metro service at 11 p.m., to cope with a potential reduction of public transit funding from the province.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Say it ain't SNOW! Temperatures set to drop this weekend including flurries in Montreal
After a stretch of warm weather that saw daytime highs in the upper teens, temperatures are expected to drop this weekend and colder air could mean the first flurries of the season for southwestern Quebec.
-
Quebec could reevaluate baby vaccines as post-pandemic viruses change needs
Quebec is evaluating whether part of its vaccination schedule for babies and toddlers needs modification in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw different diseases and viruses thrive.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic premiers welcome federal retreat on carbon pricing policy
Atlantic premiers are welcoming Ottawa's retreat from its carbon pricing policy in Atlantic Canada, saying it will help the region cope with inflation.
-
On Day 2 of multistate search for mass killing suspect, Maine residents shelter behind locked doors
Police asked thousands of Maine residents to stay in their homes Friday as heavily armed local and federal law enforcement agents searched for a second day for an Army reservist who they say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killing in state history.
-
Higgs survives non-confidence motion, but still not ruling out election call
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs's majority government survived a non-confidence vote in the legislature Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Council unanimously axes call to rename former Bishop Grandin Boulevard
Despite a unanimous vote, there was still debate over the matter, with one city councillor responding to criticism of the idea saying he is not the "typical white guy."
-
Truck hitting ditch leads to seizure of $500K in stolen property: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP seized $500,000 in stolen property earlier this week in an investigation that started with a vehicle hitting a ditch.
-
Manitoba premier apologizes, meets with families about searching landfill for remains
The families of two First Nations women whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill met with the new premier Thursday.
Calgary
-
Calgary sex trade worker accused of drugging then robbing client
A Calgary sex trade worker is facing charges after allegedly drugging and robbing a client, Alberta police said Friday.
-
Smith says Alberta's CPP exit campaign to continue despite questions over key number
Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta will continue its $7.5-million pension-exit advertising and survey campaign, despite acknowledging the key dollar figure is disputed and likely headed to court.
-
Dog stolen along with truck from Lakeview home dies after being found injured
A dog stolen along with the truck he was in has died after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday night.
Edmonton
-
Oilers look to reboot season in Heritage Classic showdown with archrival Flames
No matter if Connor McDavid is on the ice or sitting in a warm suite, the Edmonton Oilers are viewing the Heritage Classic like a chance to hit the reset button on their season.
-
City report recommends Edmonton property tax increase of 7% in 2024
Property owners in Edmonton are facing a steeper tax increase next year than first budgeted after city financial staff in a report Thursday recommended boosting the forecast hike by two per cent to seven per cent.
-
Driver ends up in ditch after hitting lost semi load near Smoky Lake
Mounties are looking for a semi driver who lost part of their load on a northern Alberta highway, which another commuter crashed into.
Vancouver
-
Fireworks explode on Highway 1 after collision near Hope, B.C.
Pyrotechnics lit up the night sky on Highway 1 near Hope, B.C., Thursday after a semi rear-ended a pickup truck that was towing a trailer carrying a 'large quantity' of fireworks, according to authorities.
-
Vancouver's Santa Claus Parade cancelled for 4th year in a row
This year will mark the fourth in a row that Santa Claus won’t be coming to Vancouver – at least not for a downtown parade.
-
'We just descended incredible amounts': Audio recording sheds light on Helijet flight struck by lightning
Audio recording of Helijet flight 705 appears to shed light on the flight team's heroic actions.