SUDBURY -- Police say a French River area resident has been fined $1,255 for failing to comply with conditions upon entering Canada under the federal Quarantine Act, the second Canadian charged in the northeast.

Ontario Provincial Police said a 67-year-old from Alban, Ont. has been charged after returning to Canada from Jamaica on Nov. 1 and not adhering to the mandatory two-week quarantine.

"When individuals enter Canada from another country, they are ordered to quarantine for 14 days. A plan outlining the quarantine is first established with Canada Border Services. The OPP will support this process by conducting compliance checks," said OPP in a news release. "Individuals are reminded that while under quarantine order, there is no exception to leave the quarantine residence until the 14 days are complete. Any goods and services must be delivered to the location of quarantine during the 14 days if required."