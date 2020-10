SUDBURY -- Two people from Pennsylvania are facing fines of $1,000 after they failed to self-quarantine after entering Canada on Oct. 26.

The pair, 47 and 48 years old, were in Chisholm Township, just southeast of North Bay. Police received a complaint Oct. 28 and began an investigation. Three other people were not fined, but were "educated by police."

"A family entered into Canada by land on Oct. 26 from the United States," police said in a news release Thursday. "During the investigation, officers discovered that they were not abiding by the mandatory two-week quarantine upon entering Canada."

The two Americans are charged with failing to comply with conditions upon entering Canada, under section 58 of the Quarantine Act. They will have to pay costs and surcharges in addition to the $1,000 fine.

Staff Sgt. Bill McMullen, detachment commander of North Bay OPP, said in the news release that when individuals enter Canada from another country, they are ordered to quarantine for 14 days. A plan outlining the quarantine is first established with Canada Border Services.

"The OPP will support this process by conducting compliance checks," the release said. "Individuals are reminded that while under quarantine order, there is no exception to leave the quarantine residence until the 14 days are complete. Any goods and services must be delivered to the location of quarantine during the 14 days if required."

The legislation is in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, police said, and protect the public by mitigating risk of exposure.

