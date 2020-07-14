SUDBURY -- Failure to self-isolate has led to provincial offences against a Florida couple in northeastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay issued provincial offence notices to two seniors, ages 68 and 70, in East Ferris Township, east of North Bay, July 9 after a request for assistance from Canada’s Public Health Agency.

They were also fined $1,000 each.

The request involved a compliance check under the Quarantine Act.

Police say the two entered Canada in Fort Erie to attend a seasonal property on July 3 and did not comply with the 14-day period of self-isolation after entering the country.

They were charged with Failure to Comply with an Order Prohibiting or Subjecting to any Condition the Entry into Canada under section 58 of the Quarantine Act.

The seniors are currently being monitored during isolation by the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit.