Box of dead puppies found at northern Ont. landfill site

    WARNING: Please be aware that some details of this story are upsetting.

    An animal cruelty investigation is underway in northern Ontario after a box of dead puppies was found at a landfill site, police say.

    The gruesome discovery was made on Reserve Road in Atikameksheng Anishnawbek First Nation, just outside of Greater Sudbury, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday.

    A collaborative investigation involving "several deceased puppies abandoned in a blue recycle box" began April 14 between Atikameksheng Anishnawbek Police Service and OPP.

    Police are now asking the public for help identifying the individual(s) responsible.

    "If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122," OPP said.

    "Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000."

    Background

    Atikameksheng Anishnawbek First Nation is formerly known as Whitefish Lake First Nation.

