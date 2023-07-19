Tony Anselmo, an icon in Sudbury’s music scene, has died

The family of Tony Anselmo in Greater Sudbury has confirmed he passed away Wednesday at age 70.

The owner of the iconic Records on Wheels store on Elm Street for many years, Anselmo was well known for his dedication to blues music and downtown Sudbury.

Tributes began pouring in on social media as news got out.

“With heavy hearts, we come together to honor and remember our dear friend and the legendary owner of Record on Wheels in Sudbury, Tony. Today, we mourn the loss of a true icon and a passionate music enthusiast,” said a post by The Coulson Entertainment Centre.

“Tony's passion for music was infectious, and his record store was a haven for vinyl collectors and music aficionados alike. With a warm smile and encyclopedic knowledge of music, he guided countless customers on their musical journeys, sparking joy in every visit.”

“Tony wasn't just a store owner,” the post continued.

“He was a pillar of the Sudbury community. His record store was more than a place to shop; it was a space where friendships were forged, memories were made, and the magic of music united us all.”

“No words,” posted local musician Tommy Fyfe.

“Not shocked but very sad to hear of your passing. RIP my friend ... This one’s for you, Tony,” he said, of his Wednesday show.

Anselmo operated Records on Wheels from 1974 until early 2014, the last location on Durham Street. He was known for holding record collectible shows in the city for many years, as well as for organizing blues concerts.

No word yet on memorial arrangements.