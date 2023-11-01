Three years after she disappeared, police find remains of missing northwest Ont. woman

In what police are describing as a suspicious death, the remains of a Nipigon, Ont., woman who went missing in March 2020 have been located.

Alyssa Turnbull was last seen in Nipigon between March 23 and 25, 2020. She was 26 when she disappeared, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday.

“Her remains were located Oct. 25 … in a remote area of Kaministiquia, which is located west of Kakabeka Falls,” police said.

“The circumstances surrounding Alyssa's disappearance and death are confirmed to be suspicious.”

Her mother, Deb Otway, set up a GoFundMe page in 2021 to fund searches in the Nipigon and Thunder Bay areas.

Two men, ages 29 and 61, have already been charged in connection with Turnbull’s disappearance. They were arrested in June 2022 and charged with committing and indignity to a human body and obstructing justice.

They are next scheduled to appear in court Nov. 3.

"On behalf of the OPP, I want to express condolences to Alyssa's family and the community,” OPP Superintendent Darryl Sigouin is quoted as saying in the release.

“While this is not a happy ending, her family has some measure of resolution and can now give this young woman the funeral and burial she deserves. I also want to thank the investigation team for the years they dedicated to finding Alyssa and bringing her home."

The investigation by the OPP North West Region crime unit, under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch, in conjunction with the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, is ongoing.

“A person believed to be associated (with) Alyssa Turnbull's death is also deceased,” police said.