Sudbury murder suspect arrested in Toronto

Police in Toronto have arrested a 16-year-old wanted for murder in Sudbury.

The suspect was taken into custody around 7:35 a.m. Saturday and has been charged with the fatal shooting at Overtime Sports Bar in Greater Sudbury.

The attack took place the evening of April 21 at the Overtime Sports Bar and claimed the life of 22-year-old Joe Cabigon.

The young offender has been charged with murder, weapons possession, carrying a concealed weapon and several firearms offences, including having a weapon with a defaced serial number.

“The youth appeared in court in Toronto today to answer to the charges and has since been remanded into custody,” Sudbury police said in a news release Saturday.

Police received judicial permission to release photos of the suspect, despite the fact he is under the age of 18. Those photos must now be removed.

“We would like to thank the public and the Toronto Police Service for the assistance with this matter,” police said.

An online fundraiser for the victim's funeral and burial has raised $11,175.

Joe Cabigon of Sudbury was shot and killed Friday night at Overtime Sports Bar and Grill. (Facebook)