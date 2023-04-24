Outpouring of grief following fatal Sudbury bar shooting

A brazen shooting at a crowded Sudbury sports bar on Friday night has rocked the community and taken the life of a 22-year-old man.

It happened at Overtime Sports Bar and Grill on Notre Dame Avenue around 10:30 p.m. and police said the suspect is still at large.

Joe Cabigon of Sudbury was shot and killed Friday night at Overtime Sports Bar and Grill. (Facebook)

CTV News has confirmed with several sources the victim was Joe Cabigon, who immigrated from the Philippines when he was eight years old.

Cabigon attended Sudbury Secondary and played basketball, according to his social media profile. There are several videos of him making some impressive shots.

A gofundme campaign has raised more than $9,000 for his funeral and burial in less than two days.

Many friends posted about what a good "kid" he was.

"My heart goes out to his family. Joe was such a kind and gentle guy. This is senseless and I can’t express how sad my family is at this loss. We love you Joe," Steve Chisholm wrote on the online fundraising page.

Sudbury police are calling the shooting an intentional act on an identified victim and released photos of the murder suspect on Saturday.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service has released two images of the suspected shooter and is seeking the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect. (Supplied photos)

"Do not approach him or take matters into your own hands," Sudbury police told CTV News.

"If you see this suspect, give us a call."

Anyone with any information related to case or the suspect to call 705-675-9171 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Police were still at the scene of a fatal shooting Saturday morning. (Ian Campbell/CTV News Northern Ontario)

The sports bar reopened Monday, but will be closing at 10 p.m. for the next two weeks "as we cope/come together as an Overtime team."