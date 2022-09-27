Shelter in place in Wiikwemkoong due to armed and dangerous person, schools under 'hold and secure'

Ontario Provincial Police issued an emergency alert asking people in Wiikwemkoong to shelter in place due to an 'armed and dangerous person' Tuesday afternoon.

"The OPP are investigating an armed and dangerous person in Wiikwemkoong. Police request that you shelter in place, lock all doors and windows and notify police of any suspicious person," police said around noon.

OPP said it is looking for 39-year-old Luke Naokeegijig who is described as a man who is six-foot one-inches tall (185 centimetres), with long, black hair, a mustache and brown eyes.

He may be wearing a camoflauge sweater and black jeans, OPP said in an emergency alert.

In a social media post, the First Nation said Police Chief Scott Cooper has been in communication with Ogimaa (Chief) Rachel Manitowabi said the suspect is "not a threat to the general public, however, with the ultimate safety for all in mind; the safe and cautious measure of sheltering in place has been advised to the community."

This came about an hour after a First Nation school board on Manitoulin Island said all of its schools are under a 'hold and secure' Tuesday morning after advice from Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service.

A message was posted by the Wiikwemikong Board of Education on social media just before 11 a.m. saying the action is out of an "abundance of caution."

The 'hold and secure' protocol is often used in schools in response to a risk or threat in the general area and prevents unauthorized individuals from entering or leaving a facility.

Few details are available on this developing news story.

Several concerned parents have commented on the post.

CTV News will continue to follow the story and provide updates as information becomes available.