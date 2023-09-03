Search for missing 57-year-old ATV rider in northern Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public’s help in locating a 57-year-old northern Ontario man, who has been missing since Friday.

“The family is concerned for his well-being,” the OPP said in a tweet Saturday.

Rene, a 57-year-old from Timmins has been missing since Friday, police say. (Supplied)Rene, is a 57-year-old white male, 6-foot-1 inches tall, medium build with short ‘salt and pepper’ hair and blue eyes. He has a scar over his left eye.

A photo of the grey 2017 Polaris Ranger XP 1000 Rene was driving when he was last seen. (Supplied)“He was last seen driving a 2017, Polaris Ranger XP 1000, grey in color, Ontario plate OJN44,” said police in a news release Sunday.

Speaking with CTV News Sunday following the release, police officials said his dog was also in the ATV when Rene was last seen.

He was last seen about 1 p.m. Friday at Old Mill Campground on Highway 101, approximately 50 kilometers west of Timmins.

“The search is on-going,” said police.

Visible is a large police presence in the area of Highway 101 near the camp.

The search is being assisted by OPP canine units, aviation services and the emergency response team – Porcupine search and rescue vehicles have also been seen in the area.

CTV News has reached out to police and the family for more details.

The OPP declined our request for an interview

The family has said they would speak with us at a later time.

Anyone with information related to Rene’s whereabouts is to contact the OPP at 1-800-310-1122.

This incident comes as there have been several fatalities and serious injuries have been reported invloving ATVs in the northeast this summer – including three children.

– With files from CTV News videojournalist Sergio Arangio