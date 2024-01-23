Sault College ‘shocked’ about new limits on international students

The federal government's decision to limit the number of study permits for international students is not sitting well with the head of one northern Ontario college.

Sault College's David Orazietti said Tuesday the news was shocking, adding it will negatively impact post-secondary institutes, especially those outside of southern Ontario.

"This decision by the federal government has not been well thought out," Orazietti said.

Orazietti said cuts to the number of international students that can be admitted will hurt the wrong colleges.

"Domestic decline has been about 100 students a year for the last decade,” he said.

“Programs and courses are running today on our campus because international students are helping to make that possible."

While announcing the two-year cap, the federal government said some private institutions take advantage of international students, offering subpar services while still charging exorbitant fees.

Orazietti said it’s wrong to bring in a policy that hurts all colleges, and not just "the bad actors."

"The public sector partner that is partnered with us is required to deliver our curriculum to our standards, with our quality, and our oversight,” he said.

“The student is issued our credential, they are registered here at Sault College, they have all of the supports that we have on-campus here at Sault College."

WILL HURT COLLEGE BUDGET

With fees four times higher for international students, the new decision will also cost Sault College.

"The impact to our budget is very significant,” Orazietti said.

“We're talking about 30 per cent -- about a third -- of all of our budget revenue is generated from our public-private partnership."

Another reason the federal government said it is capping study permits was the impact of international students on an already strained housing market.

Orazietti said that’s ironic, considering the revenue brought in by international students is helping to pay for a new residence building that will house up to 200 students.

