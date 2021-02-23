SUDBURY -- Despite becoming legal in Canada in 2018, unlicensed pot businesses are still getting charged as the government tries to snuff out the black market.

Ontario Provincial Police began an investigation earlier this month into a mobile cannabis delivery service doing business in the Muskoka region.

After officers saw a delivery driver make several stops from Gravenhurst to Huntsville on Friday, a 42-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, having property obtained by crime under $5,000 and having a prohibited weapon.

Det. Const. Mark Rickaby told CTV News the accused was operating as an unlicensed business.

Police said during the arrest officers seized more than $10,000 in illegal cannabis products including 986 grams of dried cannabis flower, 6 grams of hash, 5 grams of cannabis resin, 1,680 grams of edibles, 16 disposable vape pens, $530 cash, tinctures, a collapsible baton and a cellphone.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Huntsville on April 7.