NORTHERN ONTARIO
Northern Ontario

    • No injuries after plane destroyed in airport crash in Wawa, Ont.

    The accident involved a Mitsubishi MU-2 aircraft registered to Thunder Airlines Limited. (File) The accident involved a Mitsubishi MU-2 aircraft registered to Thunder Airlines Limited. (File)

    The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent a team of investigators to northern Ontario following a crash on Monday that destroyed an aircraft.

    The TSB is headed to Wawa after an aircraft accident at the Wawa Municipal Airport.

    Rebecca Weatherall, Wawa's assistant director of infrastructure services, told CTV News that three people were on board at the time of the collision. While they are "a little sore," Weatherall said there are no injuries.

    The aircraft was operating as an air ambulance making a non-emergency patient transfer, she said. 

    The crash took place “following a landing accident involving a Mitsubishi MU-2 aircraft registered to Thunder Airlines Limited,” the TSB said in a news release Monday afternoon.

    In an email, TSB spokesperson Liam MacDonald said the crash was reported at 7:40 a.m.

    The "aircraft lost control and suffered a landing accident on a snow-covered runway at the Wawa airport," MacDonald said.

    "The Mitsubishi MU-2 was the only aircraft involved and it was reportedly destroyed ... That is all the information we can share at this time."

    The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline and rail transportation occurrences.

    This story will be updated when more information is available. 

