SUDBURY -- Ontario Provincial Police in West Parry Sound say the heavy presence north of Nobel continues Tuesday as officers search for a second male suspect following one arrest and gun seizure.

Just before 11 p.m. Monday, OPP tweeted about the search for a man who "may be armed" in the area where Highway 400 meets Highway 559, north of Parry Sound.

An update posted to Twitter Tuesday at 9:24 a.m. said that a handgun has been seized and "body armour located in vehicle. One person arrested and charged with weapons and drug offences. Second male still at large."

Police describe the suspect as:

Black

18 to 20-years-old

Wearing a thin, white t-shirt and black Adidas pants

Police are dispelling rumours that the men were wearing body armour and say there were no assault rifles involved.

If seen, you are asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

Update- #WestParrySoundOPP #Hwy400 #Hwy559 incident. Handgun seized body armour located in vehicle. One person arrested charged with weapons and drug offenses. Second male still at large. Police continuing the search. pic.twitter.com/55QfFk8aHc — OPP North East Region (@OPP_NER) June 2, 2020