SUDBURY -- Ontario Provincial Police Const. Marc Hovingh, who was killed in the line of duty last week on Manitoulin Island, will be laid to rest Saturday.

The 52-year-old was one of two officers responding to a property dispute in Gore Bay last Thursday when he was shot and killed alongside 60-year-old civilian Gary Brohman.

An autopsy was conducted in Toronto and Hovingh was escorted back to Manitoulin Island Monday. People lined bridges and roadways to pay their respects to the fallen officer as the procession made its way to northern Ontario.

Const. Hovingh will be laid to rest in a private live-streamed ceremony on Nov. 28. The funeral begins at Manitoulin Secondary School in M'Chigeeng 1 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the funeral service will be strictly limited and by invitation only. Bay Street will be restricted to funeral traffic only.

After the funeral service, the procession will leave the Manitoulin Secondary School and travel on Highway 540 to Little Current and continue on to interment via Highway 6.

Condolences may be left on the OPP website or social media using #HeroesinLife.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up for Hovingh's four children. It started this week and as of Saturday morning, $97,921 of the $100,000 goal was raised in five days.

The province's Special Investigations Unit is still investigating Brohman's death, while the Greater Sudbury Police Service is investigating Hovingh's death.

Escort of Provincial Constable Marc Hovingh Approaching Barrie Ont. Marc's hometown #HeroesInLife https://t.co/SzhCoEEXmE — Ontario Provincial Police (@OPP_News) November 23, 2020

Approaching Sudbury Escort of Provincial Constable Marc Hovingh #HeroesInLife https://t.co/DSynJPj71f — Ontario Provincial Police (@OPP_News) November 23, 2020

Bringing Marc home�� Escort of Provincial Constable Marc Hovingh #HeroesInLife https://t.co/hs9hD1Zcpi — Ontario Provincial Police (@OPP_News) November 23, 2020

