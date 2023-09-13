Disturbing video of police dispatching deer in northern Ont. being investigated

WARNING: This article contains graphic details of violence that may disturb some readers.

Ontario Provincial Police says it is investigating an incident involving a pair of officers in northern Ontario after a disturbing video surfaced showing an axe being used to dispatch a deer.

Animal Justice, a Canadian animal law advocacy group, posted a video of the incident on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday evening on social media, OPP said it is aware of the incident "where officers attempted to dispatch a suffering deer using the side of an axe."

"This video is disturbing. This is not the way officers are trained or expected to deal with this scenario," OPP said.

"An investigation is underway."

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson confirmed in an email to CTV News on Wednesday morning the incident happened in a residential area of Kenora on Sept. 3.

"The deer had been hit by a vehicle and was critically injured and suffering," Dickson said.

Shannon Nickerson, Animal Justice's communications manager, said on the agency's website Tuesday a code of conduct complaint has been filed against the officers.

"The officers decided to euthanize the animal—but instead of using a safe and humane method, or calling for support, they violently struck the deer in the head with the blunt end of an axe and left her there to slowly die in agony, which took over an hour, according to local residents who witnessed the horrific incident," Nickerson said.

"The officers in question could have acted in countless more reasonable ways, including calling local animal services, contacting the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry for advice, or contacting a local animal rehabilitation centre for instruction on how to humanely contain or euthanize the animal."

Dickson said officers are authorized under the Police Services Act to use their firearms to dispatch animals that are suffering but cannot "get into a lot of specifics of 'what should have happened.'"

The matter is being investigated by the OPP professional standards unit, he said.