SUDBURY -- Raking the leaves can be a chore but there's good news for those of you not looking forward to doing it while enjoying your turkey.

Leaving the leaves alone is good for the environment.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is urging Canadians to embrace their inner laziness and to take a break this long weekend.

"It's a chance to avoid some back-breaking yard work and find some other things to do this weekend, and it is a bit of a tradition," said NCC spokesperson Andrew Holland.

"Many families like to get out with their kids and others, and work off the turkey, and ham, and mashed potatoes, and earn that yummy stuff, but uh we're urging people to find other things to do this weekend."

According to the NCC, when it breaks down into the ground it provides nutrients for both the soil and the grass.

It's also good for the local wildlife and provides a thin layer of protection for insects and other animals.

Holland says a thin layer of leaves can also improve the health of gardens and lawns.

"People are hearing about climate change and seeing about impacts to nature in different ways and here's something that you can do in your own backyard," he explained.

CTV News caught up with Claude Robitaille and his wife Ann as they were using the leaf-blower to clear their front yard.

Arguably one of the best looking lawns on the entire block, they say they fully endorse the idea and will be leaving some leaves before the snow starts to fly.

"It's a blanket, it's nutrients for the lawn for....through the wintertime and in the springtime you just try to scrape them off," said Ann.

For the Robitailles, they say the proof is in the end result.

"No I don't mind doing the work in the spring and uh we just get it to snuff and we enjoy looking at it and a lot of people walk by they just ... they just double-take," said Claude.

The NCC says 80 per cent of Canadians are now living in towns and cities making backyard biodiversity more and more important.

In the last 50 years, they estimate we've lost more than 2 billion birds.

Their best advice for the long weekend, 'put your feet up and let nature do what it does best.'