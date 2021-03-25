SUDBURY -- Miller Lite is releasing a line of candles that allow people to enjoy the smells of going out, even if they are stuck at home because of the COVID pandemic.

Proceeds from the tongue-in-cheek campaign will go toward supporting the hospitality industry,

"Many are still missing the sights, sounds and smells of their favourite draught beer and watering hole," the company said in a news release this week.

"That's why Miller Lite is releasing a limited line of candles called 'Bar Smells' that capture the familiar aromas of the bars we miss."

The limited-edition candles use the power of scent to guide the sniffer on a journey back to their favourite local bar. Every sip, cap twist, spill and sing-a-long banger will come rushing back with just one sniff.

Feeling nostalgic

"We know Canadians are feeling nostalgic for their favourite bars right now so we wanted to create an experience that instantly transported them back" Joy Ghosh, senior brand director with Molson Coors, said in the release.

"We owe so many amazing memories to our local bars and this initiative is our way of saying thank you, and we can't wait to be back."

The candles come in three scents - dive bar (must, tobacco, pine, yeast), game day bar (salted peanut, jalapeno, cracked leather) and beer garden (green moss, warm pretzel, cracked wood, sunburn).

"You can bring a little bit of the bar home with you, all while supporting the industry you love and miss," the company said.

The candles can be pre-ordered now at shop.MillerLite.com and orders will be shipped at the end of April.

To learn more about the promotion, visit the company's website.