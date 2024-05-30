Suspect from Sask. charged with 21 sex crimes in northern Ont. from 25 years ago

A 72-year-old from Lintlaw, Sask., has been charged with 21 sex offences dating back to 1999 in northern Ontario.

The charges include sexual assault, exposure to a person under age 14 and incest.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in East Mills Township and Hardy Township between 1999 and 2003.

The criminal investigations unit with the North Bay Ontario Provincial Police looked into the case in a joint investigation with the RCMP in British Columbia.

“A Canada-wide warrant was issued for the arrest of the accused, and on May 20 … the Rose Valley Royal Canadian Mounted Police in the Province of Saskatchewan, located and arrested the accused,” the OPP said in a news release Thursday.

The accused was returned to Ontario on May 24 and charged with five counts of sexual assault, six counts of exposure to someone under age 14, two counts of incest, five counts of invitation to sexual touching and three counts of sexual interference.

The accused was held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice.

“The OPP will not release the name of the accused to protect the identity of the victim and witnesses involved,” police said.