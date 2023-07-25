After pandemic pause, stunt driving surges in the north this summer
Speeders and motorists being charged with stunt driving are keeping police busy in northern Ontario.
Stunt driving charges are laid when anyone travels 40 km/h faster than the speed limit when the limit is 80 km/hr or lower. When the speed limit is higher than 80 km/h, stunt driving charges are laid when they exceed the limit by 50 km/h.
The Ontario Provincial Police said summer hasn't pumped the brakes on stunt driving so far this year.
With many speeding to try to get to their destinations quickly, police said numbers are already high this year.
“In the north, I have seen speeds of people travelling 187 to 200 km/h on Highway 69,” said Acting OPP Sgt. Rob Lewis
“On the backroads, I’ve seen where speeds are 40 to 50 (km/h) where drivers doing 130-140 (km/h) on those backroads -- where those roads aren’t designed for those speeds."
New penalties that came into effect July 1, 2021, said anyone caught stunt driving could face a 30-day licence suspension, six demerit points, 14-day vehicle impoundment and fines starting at $2,000.
But Lewis said the stricter penalties haven't deterred motorists.
Speeders and motorists being charged with stunt driving are keeping police busy in northern Ontario. (File)
“During COVID, not too many people travelled,” he said.
“But as soon as restrictions were lifted, we're seeing it going up and it doesn’t seem to get the message out there for people to slow down on the highways
The Insurance Bureau of Canada said along with the hefty fines and demerit points, a stunt driving charge can make a significant dent on a driver's insurance rates.
“If you’re convicted of stunt driving, you’ll end up in the high-risk market,” said Anne Marie Thomas of the Insurance Bureau of Canada.
“So depending on what your premium is now, it could double or triple."
For example, Thomas said if the driver was paying $2,000 a year for insurance, a stunt driving conviction could raise the rate to roughly $6,000
"That increase will be for the length of time a stunt driving conviction will stay on your record, which is three years from the day you’re convicted, not the day you’re charged," she said.
OPP said fines start at $2,000 but can go as high as $10,000 and can increase with each infraction.
