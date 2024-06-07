Woman dies after collision with Northern Ont. police boat early Friday morning

A 49-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries Friday after a boat she was riding in early in the morning collided with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.

"The woman died (Friday) afternoon," Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kristy Denette said in an email to CTV News.

"A post-mortem is being scheduled."

Because a civilian was killed or injured in an interaction with police, the province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the tragedy, which took place on Nepewassi Lake.

In a news release, the SIU said Sudbury OPP were responding around 4 a.m. to a domestic violence call at a residence only accessible by watercraft on Nepewassi Lake.

“While en route to the residence, the OPP boat was involved in a collision with another watercraft,” the release said.

“The female operator of the other boat was seriously injured and taken to hospital in Sudbury. No one was seriously injured aboard the OPP boat.”

Earlier in the day, Denette said she had no information yet on who made the original domestic violence call.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case, the SIU said.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or submit information online.