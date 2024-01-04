NORTHERN ONTARIO
Northern Ontario

    • Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU

    Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call. (File) Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call. (File)

    Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.

    The Special Investigations Unit says Thunder Bay police got the call at 2 a.m. on Dec. 30 from a home on Ray Boulevard.

    The SIU says officers did not respond to the scene.

    The watchdog says when police got a second 911 call, also from the house, to "cancel" the call for service, officers again did not respond.

    An SIU news release says a third 911 call was made from the house to indicate the woman was dead, and only then did officers respond.

    Police did not immediately return a request for comment and an SIU spokesperson says it's early in the investigation and more information will be released "in due course."

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Jeffrey Epstein documents: Here's what we know so far

    Dozens of previously sealed court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were made public late Wednesday, as a court releases more records from a years-old lawsuit connected to the late financier. Here's what we know about the documents released so far:

    opinion

    opinion In debt? Here are some tips to get out more quickly

    Paying off debt can feel like an uphill battle. In his column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to assess and prioritize your debt, and shares strategies to help you pay it off more quickly.

    Barrie

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News