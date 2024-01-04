Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU

Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.

The Special Investigations Unit says Thunder Bay police got the call at 2 a.m. on Dec. 30 from a home on Ray Boulevard.

The SIU says officers did not respond to the scene.

The watchdog says when police got a second 911 call, also from the house, to "cancel" the call for service, officers again did not respond.

An SIU news release says a third 911 call was made from the house to indicate the woman was dead, and only then did officers respond.

Police did not immediately return a request for comment and an SIU spokesperson says it's early in the investigation and more information will be released "in due course."