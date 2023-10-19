White moose mama, baby captured on video in northern Ontario

A Timmins couple was out hunting partridge in the bush on Friday the 13th when they came across a rare sight: a 'spirit moose' and its calf.

Emily Peart and her boyfriend were driving down a rural road just before sunset in the Hardiman Bay area of Horwood Lake, about 100 kilometres west of Timmins, when they saw the two white moose.

"My boyfriend saw the moose first, the dog and I saw it at the same time," Peart told CTV News in an online interview.

She captured the moment on video, which is posted above, and in it, you can hear the dog whining at the sight of the large animals on the road.

"Both my boyfriend and I have seen other spirit moose a few times before in the Gogama/Horwood area, but never two at the same time, especially a cow and calf," Peart said.

"We were pretty amazed. We knew there’s spirit moose in that area, but never expected to see a mother and calf, both white."

White moose have been seen in that area of northern Ontario for the last 40 years.

Often thought of as albino, the animals appear white as a result of a similar condition called leucism, a partial loss of pigmentation in the skin and hair, but don't have red eyes.

ILLEGAL TO HUNT SPIRIT MOOSE

White moose are protected under provincial law.

Two spirit moose spotted off a northern Ontario highway between Timmins and Chapleau by Jackie Burns Loyer October 17, 2019.

Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) prohibits the hunting of moose that are predominantly white, including any over 50 per cent white, in the area along Highway 101 from Timmins to Chapleau.

In 2020, people across Canada were outraged when someone shot and killed a 'spirit moose' east of Foleyet.

No charges were laid in the case after the MNRF determined that "the moose was harvested lawfully by an individual who was exercising their harvesting rights within their recognized traditional territory."

EASIER TO SEE

There are several reasons for these sightings at this time of year.

Two white 'spirit moose' seen in northern Ontario (Credit: Jackie Burns Loyer)

"Moose are more active during the fall months due to the rutting season, with bulls on the move and actively seeking cows for breeding purposes. At this time of year, roadsides will also have good foraging habitat for moose due to the presence of grasses and shrub communities," said Karen Passmore, an MNRF spokesperson.

"The combination of easily accessible forage and increased movement by moose during this time of year may increase the chances of seeing moose along roadsides. White-coloured moose are easily seen during this time of year given their white-coloured hair and resulting contrast with the surrounding forested landscape."

A northern Ontario videographer has captured some rare footage of white moose, also known as ‘spirit moose.’ Mark Clement took the 10 trail cam videos while hiking in the area this spring. (Photo from video)