SUDBURY -- The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is asking for the public's help to catch the people responsible for illegally shooting a white moose in northern Ontario.

During the week of Oct. 26, authorities said someone shot and harvested two cow moose on Nova Road near Kilometer 18, east of Foleyet.

"One of the cow moose was white. It is illegal to shoot and harvest white moose in wildlife management unit 30 and 31," South Porcupine Crime Stoppers said in a news release Thursday.

"Hunting is a privilege and should not be taken for granted. As a community let’s catch the people responsible for this senseless act.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.P3tips.com or download the P3 app. You can also call the MNRF tip line, 1-877-847-7667.

Information that leads to an arrest could earn up to $2,000 in cash.

"You will remain anonymous and will not have to testify in court," the release said.