Vehicle rollover in Sudbury sends four to hospital

Skead Road in Greater Sudbury has reopened following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night that sent four to hospital.

Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) attended the motor vehicle collision just after 8:30 p.m., police said in a news release Sunday.

The road was closed for an unknown period of time as the crash was investigated by the traffic management unit.

"The investigation indicated that the vehicle had been travelling westbound on Skead Road, when it appeared to have lost control, leaving the roadway," said police.

"The vehicle rolled several times, causing injury to the occupants."

Police said there were five occupants in the vehicle, four were transported to Health Sciences North for medical treatment with two with serious injuries.

In a now-deleted tweet, GSPS said both police and other emergency services were at the scene about 10:30 p.m. – there was no estimated time for reopening according to the tweet.

Police had asked the public to avoid the area.

"The investigation is ongoing," said police.

Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to contact GSPS at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.