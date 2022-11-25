Two face weapons charges after trying to avoid police

Two men from northern Ontario, are facing multiple weapon charges after attempting to avoid a R.I.D.E. check in the Municipality of Huron Shores on Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Officers from the East Algoma OPP detachment were conducting a reduce impaired driving everywhere check at the intersection of Little Rapids Road and Ansonia Road as part of the festive R.I.D.E. campaign shortly after 4 p.m. when they saw a red pickup truck quickly turn around to evade them.

Upon pulling the vehicle over near the municipal garage on Little Rapids Road, police observed the truck having two different plates.

“A query revealed the driver and passenger were wanted,” said the OPP.

Police searched the vehicle.

“Officers located a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, a loaded 303 British rifle and a loaded sawed-off .22 semi-automatic Savage rifle,” said police.

The driver and passenger were arrested.

The 32-year-old driver from Bruce Mines and the 26-year-old passenger from Huron Shores have been charged with three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, three counts careless use of a firearm, three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device, possession of a loaded or restricted firearm, three counts of occupying a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm, three counts of unlawfully having a loaded firearm in conveyance and two counts of knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

In addition, the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days and the driver was charged with the following traffic offenses:

two counts of driving under suspension

two counts of use plates not authorized for vehicle

failing to surrender permit for motor vehicle

operating a motor vehicle without insurance

Both accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice via video on Nov. 24 and were remanded into custody.

None of the accusations have been proven in court.