'Tour for Humanity' stops in Sault Ste. Marie

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center is bringing its mobile human rights education centre to Sault Ste. Marie this week.

The Tour for Humanity bus will be making its way to several schools in the city where students will be learning about human rights-related topics.

The Tour for Humanity bus stops in Sault Ste. Marie. March 27/23 (Mike McDonald/CTV Northern Ontario)

It has been on the road since 2013, providing lessons on the Holocaust, genocide and Canada’s human rights history.

With room for 30 people, the bus serves as an education centre for students, teachers and community leaders.

"This is a chance for students to really reconnect to understand that we are a multicultural country with so many different experiences," said Kim Quinn, an educator with the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center.

"We are, all of us, united in this together and I think that’s the overarching goal of this tour."

Quinn said exploring what she refers to as Canada’s "less glamorous" points in history lead to a sense of relief for some students.

"A lot of students who felt marginalized before felt a huge amount of relief in having their history acknowledged," she said.

Other topics to be discussed include cyberbullying and hate crimes.

The Tour for Humanity bus will be at Korah Collegiate, Superior Heights, White Pines and Central Algoma Secondary schools this week.