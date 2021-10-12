Toronto resident charged in Manitoulin Island incident that triggered a shelter in place

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

As William Shatner heads toward the stars, visions of space collide

William Shatner's trip into space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin NS-18 rocket is causing worlds to collide, or at least permitting parallel universes to coexist -- the utopian spacefaring vision of 'Star Trek' and the evolving, increasingly commercial spot that 'space' holds in Western culture.

Barrie

Toronto

Ottawa

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos