Toronto resident charged in Manitoulin Island incident that triggered a shelter in place
A 27-year-old Toronto resident is facing several domestic violence-related charges after a standoff with police on Manitoulin Island on Monday.
Officers with the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police were called to a home on Main Street in Billings Township at 4:07 a.m. about a domestic dispute.
A public alert to find a safe place to shelter went out around 10 a.m. as people were preparing to gather with friends and family for Thanksgiving.
Several teams responded to the incident -- which involved a barricaded person -- including the crime unit, emergency response team, tactics and rescue unit, canine unit, negotiators, drone unit and critical incident commander.
After more than six hours with no updates, Ontario Provincial Police lifted the shelter in place saying the incident ended safely with no injuries.
As a result of the incident, a 27-year-old has now been charged with spousal assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, pointing a firearm and domestic mischief.
"The identity of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim," OPP said in a news release Monday night. "The Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit is continuing this criminal investigation.
Police held the accused in custody overnight and a court appearance is scheduled in Gore Bay at a later date.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
Survivors of domestic violence are not alone. If you or someone you know has been affected by domestic violence, support is available through Noojmowin Teg Health Centre on Manitoulin Island.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal court strikes down Fortin's request to be reinstated as head of vaccine rollout
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin's request for reinstatement as the head of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been struck down by the Federal Court, stating Fortin must first pursue a grievance over his removal with the Canadian Armed Forces.
Customs dispute at Canadian border jeopardizes U.S. fish stick, filet supply
A customs dispute at the U.S.-Canada border is threatening America's supply of a key fish used for popular products such as fish sticks and fast food sandwiches.
'An explosion in the sky': Golden, B.C., woman nearly hit by meteorite after it crashed through her ceiling
Ruth Hamilton was sound asleep last week when she was awoken by her dog barking, the sound of a crash through her ceiling and the feeling of debris on her face, the resident of Golden, B.C., said Monday.
Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, coroner says
Gabby Petito's cause of death was ruled to be strangulation and the manner of death was homicide, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said on Tuesday.
Most adults shouldn't take daily aspirin to prevent heart attack, U.S. panel says
Older adults without heart disease shouldn't take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group said in preliminary updated advice released Tuesday.
The return of Zellers? Experts divided on whether pop-up will revive brand
Zellers is back in the form of a pop-up shop at one Bay store in Ontario. But experts are divided over whether the pop-up could bring the long-gone discount retail brand back to life.
Rising COVID-19 numbers prompt New Brunswick hospitals to move to Red Alert level
Hospitals in New Brunswick are moving to the Red Alert level and postponing some non-urgent procedures as a result of a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.
As William Shatner heads toward the stars, visions of space collide
William Shatner's trip into space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin NS-18 rocket is causing worlds to collide, or at least permitting parallel universes to coexist -- the utopian spacefaring vision of 'Star Trek' and the evolving, increasingly commercial spot that 'space' holds in Western culture.
Toronto hospitals, Quebec company behind world's first delivery of lungs by drone
An unmanned drone made a short journey from Toronto Western Hospital to Toronto General Hospital, carrying a a set of lungs destined for a transplant patient.
Barrie
-
Grey Bruce OPP charge Shelburne Ont., man with murder in woman's death
Provincial police charged a Shelburne, Ont., man with murder after officers found a woman's body in a wooded area in Northern Bruce Peninsula.
-
Simcoe County woman dies with COVID-19, 51 new cases reported since Friday
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports a woman who became infected with COVID-19 through community transmission has died.
-
RVH visitors required to show proof of vaccination starting Nov. 15
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie will require all visitors to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 starting next month.
Toronto
-
Toronto detective reveals what Katelynn Sampson's killer did before making fake 911 call
The Toronto detective who investigated the brutal murder of Katelynn Sampson says that when he heard the 911 call reporting her death he immediately knew something didn't add up.
-
What you need to know as the Maple Leafs return to Scotiabank Arena
Here is what you need to know before gearing up and heading to Scotiabank Arena to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs home opener.
-
Toronto police announce arrest of 'Leslieville Prowler,' charges laid
A man seen allegedly trying to enter a number of Leslieville residences at night over the last six months has been arrested by police.
Ottawa
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop below 300
Ottawa Public Health says 19 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of known active cases is below 300.
-
Car fished out of Rideau Canal after driver swerves to avoid animal
The RCMP say a car had to be removed from the Rideau Canal this past weekend after a driver lost control of their vehicle.
-
Ottawa police looking to identify stabbing witnesses
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying people who were witnesses to a fight last month that ended with a man being stabbed.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo reports 19 new COVID-19 cases over Thanksgiving holiday
There were 19 new cases of COVID-19 logged in Waterloo Region over the course of Thanksgiving Sunday and Monday, according to health officials.
-
Public health dos and don’ts for Halloween and trick-or-treating
With Halloween just weeks away, health officials in Waterloo Region are offering COVID-19 guidance for how to celebrate safely.
-
Region of Waterloo planning for rapid antigen screening at schools, child care centres
Region of Waterloo public health is working on a program to offer rapid antigen screening for schools and child care centres when recommended.
London
-
Breaking
Breaking | London Councillor Phil Squire resigns leaving Ward 6 seat vacant
It was a shocking start to the Corporate Services Committee meeting at London City Hall on Tuesday.
-
Cyclist dies after hit-and-run crash near Strathroy, Ont.
OPP are looking for information after a cyclist died following a hit-and-run collision on Monday evening.
-
Recent lotto winner planning a trip with her winnings
A London woman is $75,000 richer after winning the top prize by playing Instant XWords.
Windsor
-
31-year-old man dies after fight in Chatham apartment, 3 people charged
Chatham-Kent police say three people have been charged with second-degree murder after a 31-year-old man died three weeks following a fight in a Chatham apartment.
-
Caesars Windsor 'evaluating' ability to manage change in capacity limits
Caesars Windsor officials say they are ‘evaluating’ the ability to manage the change in capacity limits and patrons should stay tuned for more reopening announcements.
-
Lakeshore man facing child pornography charges
A 29-year-old Lakeshore man is facing child pornography charges after an online child sexual exploitation investigation.
Montreal
-
COVID-19 booster shots begin today at Montreal long-term care centre
The health authority in west-central Montreal says it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots today at the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Centre.
-
Unvaccinated Quebec nurses to have licences suspended Friday, says Order of Nurses
The Quebec Order of Nurses (OIIQ) announced on Monday that it will suspend the practice permits of its members who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of next Friday.
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Quebec dip below 5,000 for first time since end of August
Quebec is reporting two new deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday as the province added 409 new infections in the last 24 hours.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 99 new COVID-19 cases over four days, active cases drop to 197
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 and 130 recoveries since Friday, as the number of active cases drops to 197.
-
Rising COVID-19 numbers prompt New Brunswick hospitals to move to Red Alert level
Hospitals in New Brunswick are moving to the Red Alert level and postponing some non-urgent procedures as a result of a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.
-
Nova Scotia throne speech pledges reforms to health-care system, fixed election date
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government says finding solutions for the province's ailing health system is at the "forefront" of its priorities.
Winnipeg
-
Nine new COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba reported since Friday
Manitoba health officials announced nine deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday, dating back to Friday.
-
Province implementing stricter self-isolation rules in Southern Health region
New stricter self-isolation rules for households in the Southern Health region are coming to Manitoba, as the region sees increased community transmission and rising case numbers.
-
11-year-old Manitoba boy saves family after alerting them to house fire
An 11-year-old boy on the autism spectrum is being credited with saving his family from a house fire.
Calgary
-
Robert Leeming pleads guilty in death of Calgary mother, not guilty in death of 22-month-old girl
The Calgary man charged in the deaths of a mother and daughter whose remains were discovered in a mountainous area in 2019 pleaded guilty Monday to one count of second-degree murder and not guilty to the other.
-
Alberta officials to give COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon
Tuesday's COVID-19 data will include numbers dating back to Friday before the long weekend.
-
Alberta's $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive programs carries potential $15M cost to province
The government of Alberta's $100 offer to motivate unvaccinated Albertans to seek immunization has resulted in tens of thousands of people registering for the program.
Edmonton
-
'Eroding public confidence': AHS warns against the use of ivermectin amid an 'epidemic of misinformation'
Alberta Health Services wrote a letter to the public on Tuesday warning about what it called an epidemic of misinformation regarding ivermectin.
-
Alberta's $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive programs carries potential $15M cost to province
The government of Alberta's $100 offer to motivate unvaccinated Albertans to seek immunization has resulted in tens of thousands of people registering for the program.
-
Edmonton charity defrauded of more than $200K, employee charged: EPS
Edmonton police have charged a woman they believe embezzled money from a local charity.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE | COVID-19 in B.C.: Top health officials to offer update on coronavirus situation
British Columbia's health minister and top public health doctor are set to provide an update Tuesday on the COVID-19 situation.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hit-and-run in Surrey: Driver sentenced to jail in crash that killed Vancouver Whitecaps prospect
A young driver has been sentenced to jail time two years after the death of a Vancouver Whitecaps prospect.
-
2 SkyTrain stations closed due to medical emergency; commuters warned of delays
A medical emergency closed two SkyTrain stations in Metro Vancouver Tuesday morning, with the local transit authority warning of delays.
Canada
-
Canadian among three winners of economics Nobel prize
Canadian economist David Card is among the three winners of the 2021 Nobel prize for economics on Monday for pioneering research on the labour market impacts of minimum wage, immigration and education.
-
Toronto detective reveals what Katelynn Sampson's killer did before making fake 911 call
The Toronto detective who investigated the brutal murder of Katelynn Sampson says that when he heard the 911 call reporting her death he immediately knew something didn't add up.
-
B.C.'s vaccine mandate for long-term care staff and visitors now in effect
The deadline for B.C.’s vaccine mandate for long-term care and assisted living workers has arrived.
-
Rising COVID-19 numbers prompt New Brunswick hospitals to move to Red Alert level
Hospitals in New Brunswick are moving to the Red Alert level and postponing some non-urgent procedures as a result of a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.
-
Ontario reports 848 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 848 more cases of COVID-19 over the last two days and two additional deaths linked to the disease.
-
'Bring our Canadians home': Lawyer files suit on behalf of 26 Canadians stuck in Syrian camps
A lawyer suing the federal government to force it to bring 26 Canadians with ISIS ties back home from Syrian refugee camps says time is of the essence to bring them back home to Canada.
World
-
Train hits, kills three people in France thought to be sleeping migrants
A train hit and killed three people and seriously injured another person in southwestern France on Tuesday morning. A local mayor said the victims were thought to be migrants who were resting on the tracks.
-
Queen Elizabeth II uses cane to walk into Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth II has been seen using a walking cane at a major public event for the first time.
-
Trump Organization in advanced talks to sell Washington hotel lease, source says
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's company is in advanced talks to sell the lease for its marquee hotel in Washington, DC, for more than US$370 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.
-
Bus plunge, floods leave 29 dead in northern China
Chinese authorities said Tuesday that 14 people died after a bus plunged into a rushing river during heavy flooding that has caused 15 other fatalities in the north.
-
Two teenagers charged for allegedly killing 14 kangaroos in Australia
Two teenage boys have been charged after 'allegedly deliberately killing 14 kangaroos' in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) at the weekend, police said Tuesday.
-
Elk roaming Colorado with tire around neck for two years freed
Wildlife officials in Colorado say an elusive elk that has been wandering the hills with a car tire around its neck for at least two years has finally been freed of the obstruction.
Health
-
Man develops recurring pneumonia from using natural, oil-based sinus remedies: case report
Canadian doctors have linked natural, oil-based decongestants to a case of persistent pneumonia in a 30-year-old patient who regularly gargled with flax seed oil and used a sesame oil nasal spray.
-
Most adults shouldn't take daily aspirin to prevent heart attack, U.S. panel says
Older adults without heart disease shouldn't take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group said in preliminary updated advice released Tuesday.
-
National survey results to inform new standards for long-term care
Residents should feel at home, respected, and safe in long-term care but the current reality doesn't come close, says a survey that will inform new national standards of care.
Sci-Tech
-
Toronto hospitals, Quebec company behind world's first delivery of lungs by drone
An unmanned drone made a short journey from Toronto Western Hospital to Toronto General Hospital, carrying a a set of lungs destined for a transplant patient.
-
Chris Hadfield to Captain Kirk: Astronaut urges William Shatner to 'soak up' space
Astronaur Chris Hadfield said he quoted the 'Star Trek' star William Shatner's iconic mantra -- 'boldly go' -- in a note wishing him well on his voyage aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket ship on Wednesday.
-
Israel a step closer to commercial drones with latest tests
Dozens of drones floated through the skies of Tel Aviv on Monday, ferrying cartons of ice cream and sushi across the city in an experiment that officials hope provided a glimpse of the not-too-distant future.
Entertainment
-
Demi Lovato thinks the term 'aliens' is 'derogatory' to extraterrestrials
Demi Lovato says the word 'aliens' is a derogatory term for extraterrestrials.
-
Netflix stands by Dave Chappelle despite criticism over trans remarks
Netflix is defending Dave Chappelle's new comedy special after it has been criticized as transphobic by some LGBTQ2S+ advocates, artists and employees.
-
Gordon Lightfoot postpones tour dates in Western Canada due to COVID-19
Gordon Lightfoot is postponing a number of tour dates in Western Canada until late 2022 as COVID-19 infection rates soar in the region.
Business
-
Customs dispute at Canadian border jeopardizes U.S. fish stick, filet supply
A customs dispute at the U.S.-Canada border is threatening America's supply of a key fish used for popular products such as fish sticks and fast food sandwiches.
-
Stocks wobble ahead of corporate earnings, inflation data
Stocks wobbled on Wall Street Tuesday as traders wait for more data on inflation and corporate earnings this week.
-
The return of Zellers? Experts divided on whether pop-up will revive brand
Zellers is back in the form of a pop-up shop at one Bay store in Ontario. But experts are divided over whether the pop-up could bring the long-gone discount retail brand back to life.
Lifestyle
-
Girls today care less about gender stereotypes, parents still entrenched in bias, LEGO study says
Girls today are ready to break free from gender-based stereotypes about play and creative activities, but their parents — and society at large — are holding them back by clinging to those stereotypes, according to a new study commissioned by the LEGO group.
-
How one American woman was chosen to be the only tourist in Bhutan
When her husband of 30 years passed away in 2018, Fran Bak set off on a not-unlike-Elizabeth-Gilbert spiritual journey that would take her though Bali and India, and end with her being the only tourist given permission to enter the kingdom of Bhutan since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Al Capone's belongings go for at least US$3 million at auction
Al Capone may have died nearly 75 years ago but it's clear interest in the infamous Chicago gangster is very much alive after some of his prized possessions were auctioned off over the weekend for at least US$3 million.
Sports
-
Brooklyn Nets won't play Kyrie Irving until he meets COVID-19 vaccine requirement
Kyrie Irving won't play for the Brooklyn Nets until he can play in all their games.
-
Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails
Jon Gruden has resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.
-
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
With fall foliage replacing the blooming daffodils and mylar blankets sharing space with masks, the pandemic-delayed Boston Marathon returned Monday after a 30-month absence for a smaller, socially distanced race that ended in a very familiar way.
Autos
-
Ontario installs newly designed HOV lanes and here are the rules
Ontario has installed new HOV lanes with different rules that might be confusing for some drivers seeing them for the first time.
-
Canadian auto production hit especially hard by semiconductor shortage
As the semiconductor chip shortage caused by pandemic-related production issues and a surge in demand for electronics drags on, Canada's auto production slowdown is worse than many other countries.
-
LG to pay GM US$1.9 billion to cover cost of Bolt recall for battery fires
General Motors will be getting $1.9 billion from its battery supplier LG to cover most of the cost of the expensive recall of the Chevrolet Bolt after a series of fires.