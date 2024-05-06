NORTHERN ONTARIO
Northern Ontario

    • Minor injuries after moose, vehicle collide on Hwy. 11 in northern Ont.

    Two people received minor injuries Sunday evening when a vehicle and a moose collided on Highway 11. (OPP photo) Two people received minor injuries Sunday evening when a vehicle and a moose collided on Highway 11. (OPP photo)
    Two people received minor injuries Sunday evening when a vehicle and a moose collided on Highway 11.

    The moose was killed in the crash, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday, reminding residents the risk of hitting a moose is higher this time of year.

    “As we enter into a higher risk season for moose activity on our highways, a collision last night in Cochrane serves as a reminder to drive cautiously, especially at night,” the OPP said in a news release.

    “The driver and passenger suffered minor injuries, including a hoof coming through the driver's side window.”

    James Bay OPP offer these ways to reduce the risk of a moose collision:

    -Be cautious in areas of reduced visibility, hills, curves, and dense vegetation.

    -Use your high beams when possible (low beams for oncoming traffic)

    -Keep your eyes on the road, scanning for wildlife. A passenger can do this too.

    -If you have the choice, avoid driving the highway at higher-risk times: dusk and dawn.

    “If you hit a moose, pull over safely (if possible) and activate your four-way hazard lights,” police said.

    “Do not approach an injured animal and call police even if you're unsure of damage.”

