Minor injuries after moose, vehicle collide on Hwy. 11 in northern Ont.
Two people received minor injuries Sunday evening when a vehicle and a moose collided on Highway 11.
The moose was killed in the crash, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday, reminding residents the risk of hitting a moose is higher this time of year.
“As we enter into a higher risk season for moose activity on our highways, a collision last night in Cochrane serves as a reminder to drive cautiously, especially at night,” the OPP said in a news release.
“The driver and passenger suffered minor injuries, including a hoof coming through the driver's side window.”
James Bay OPP offer these ways to reduce the risk of a moose collision:
-Be cautious in areas of reduced visibility, hills, curves, and dense vegetation.
-Use your high beams when possible (low beams for oncoming traffic)
-Keep your eyes on the road, scanning for wildlife. A passenger can do this too.
-If you have the choice, avoid driving the highway at higher-risk times: dusk and dawn.
“If you hit a moose, pull over safely (if possible) and activate your four-way hazard lights,” police said.
“Do not approach an injured animal and call police even if you're unsure of damage.”
Winnipeg man admits to killing four women, argues he's not criminally responsible
Defence lawyers of Jeremy Skibicki have admitted in court the accused killed four Indigenous women, but argues he is not criminally responsible for the deaths by way of mental disorder – this latest development has triggered a judge-alone trial rather than a jury trial.
Teacher charged in historical sexual assault of Calgary teenage girl
Calgary police have charged a teacher with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl more than 20 years ago.
Mediterranean staple may lower your risk of death from dementia, study finds
A daily spoonful of olive oil could lower your risk of dying from dementia, according to a new study by Harvard scientists.
An El Nino-less summer is coming. Here's what that could mean for Canada
As Canadians brace themselves for summer temperatures, forecasters say a weakening El Nino cycle doesn’t mean relief from the heat.
Man banned from owning animals after fatal Calgary dog attack
The owner of three Calgary dogs that got loose and mauled a woman to death in 2022 has been ordered to pay a $15,000 fine within one year and banned from owning any animal for 15 years.
East-end Ottawa family dealing with massive rat infestation
Residents in Ottawa’s Elmridge Gardens complex are dealing with a rat infestation that just won’t go away. Now, after doing everything they can to try to fix the issue, they are pleading with the city to step in and help.
Newfoundland and Labrador latest province to tighten rules on Airbnbs
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.
DEVELOPING Israel says Hamas deal is 'far' from meeting its demands as Rafah offensive looms
Israel said the terms of a ceasefire deal Hamas accepted on Monday remained 'far from' meeting its demands and warned its military operations in Rafah would continue, even as it sent negotiators to talk to mediators.
2024 Met Gala: Everything to know about fashion's annual soiree
Fashion's biggest night out — hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York each year on the first Monday of May — is both a forever-evolving spectacle and a carefully crafted event.
