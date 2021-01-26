SUDBURY -- A city in northern Ontario has topped a list that no one wants to be on, Orkin Canada's top 10 bed bug cities.

Sudbury has taken the No. 2 spot behind Toronto for the most commercial and residential bed bug treatments carried out by a Canadian pest control company in 2020.

However, there is a bright spot, as the company said in a news release that bed bug sightings are down close to 20 per cent nationally when compared to the previous year.

"Travel bans, stay-at-home orders, and a general shift to working remotely have resulted in less opportunities for these hitchhikers to move around, for the first time since Orkin Canada released its annual survey five years ago," the pest control company said.

However, there is a risk for bed bugs spreading as the economy opens back up again.

"Beware of the return of borrowed office chairs," Orkin said. "Due to their ability to double in population about every 16 days, it should not be difficult for bed bugs to regain their grip on the Canadian market."

There are some tips to prevent bed bugs:

Careful examination of bags and clothing

Drying potentially infested bed linens or clothing on the highest heat setting

Inspecting all second-hand or returning office furniture

Enlisting the help of a pest management service

The top 10 Canadian cities with the most bed bug calls are:

Toronto Sudbury Oshawa Vancouver Winnipeg St. John's Scarborough Whitby Edmonton Ottawa

Some of the changes from the previous year include, Toronto and Vancouver staying in the same spots, Ottawa fell from No. 5 to No. 10, and Whitby rose from No. 20 to No.8.

Find the full list of Canada's Top 25 Bed Bug Cities here.