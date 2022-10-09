The Sault has made voting more accessible this year

The city of Sault Ste. Marie has made voting easier for people with disabilities.

At each advanced voting day for the upcoming Municipal Election, people who previously may have needed assistance, or a proxy to vote, can do so independently.

With the purchase of tabulators has come a series of equipment to aid in the voting process, for those with a range of disabilities, said Kai Pulkkinen, a computer support technician with the city. A large left or right paddle device to assist voters in making their decision with the new tabulators in use for Sault Ste. Marie's 2022 municipal election. (Cory Nordstrom/CTV News Northern Ontario)“We have devices for people who have maybe less hand dexterity, people who have visual, or maybe even auditory impairment.”

The city’s corporate communications officer, Tessa Pino Vecchio, told CTV News the process is straightforward for voters.

“Someone would have to self-identify that they have an accessible requirement, and we would be happy to accommodate them.”

Users will put on a set of headphones that will play through each of the options for mayor, ward, and school board candidates. A new hand controller affixed with braille to assist visual impaired voters cast their vote in the Sault. (Cory Nordstrom/CTV News Northern Ontario)Depending on the individual's disability, they can use a sip and puff device, large left or right paddles, or a hand controller affixed with braille to make their decision. A they can use a sip and puff device to assist those with less hand dexterity or paralysis cast their vote in the 2022 municipal election. (Cory Nordstrom/CTV News Northern Ontario)This marks a significant difference compared to previous elections, according to Pino Vecchio.

“We used things such as magnifying glasses, or large Bristol boards with large font texts,” said Pino Vecchio.

The new tabulators also have high levels of security, with results from advanced voting days being locked up until election night, explained Pulkkinen.

“The tabulators are completely off any network, along with the computers that record the actual election results. It’s only when we go to post the results that any of these election results actually hit the internet.” A vote tabulator processing a vote at advanced polls in the Sault on Oct. 8/22. (Cory Nordstrom/CTV News Northern Ontario)

City staff want to remind the public that these accessible devices will not be available on Election Day, Oct. 24.

Instead, voters will need to visit one of the next two advanced voting days, on either Oct. 12 or Oct 15.

A sign language interpreter will also be on site at the Civic Centre.